Parliament Security Breach: One More Bengal Connection Of Lalit Jha Surfaces

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) After Nilakkha Aich, a second-year student of a reputed college in Kolkata and resident of Halisahar in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, another Bengal-connection of Lalit Jha, the mastermind behind the the Parliament security breach has surfaced.

As per the information shared by Delhi Police with their counterparts in West Bengal, the name of another person from the state has surfaced in the WhatsApp Group of the non-government organisation, Samyabadi Subhash Sabha, where Jha was quite active from behind the curtains.

The name of the second person from the state Bengal whose name has surfaced in the process is Sayan Pal a resident of Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district in West Bengal.

After hearing that his name has surfaced, Pal told a section of media that although he became a member of said group, he never had any kind of acquaintance or interaction with Jha.

According to Pal, since he was keenly interested in researching the life of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he became a member of the group.

"This is a 500-member group. It is unfortunate that one member of the group got involved in such an unethical activity like Parliament security breach, for which other innocent members of the group too have landed in some kind of trouble," Pal said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that while Jha rarely interacted in the group, his main task was adding like-minded youths there. Already, the NGO has come under scanner of the investigating officials for its probable Maoist links, after the information surfaced that it runs a free coaching centre at Tunturi district in Purulia, which was once a stronghold of the Maoists.

Information has also surfaced that during his stay in Kolkata, Jha had rented a place in the Burrabazar area in central Kolkata. As per the owner of the house, Jha used to pay the rent online.

The neighbours have told the police that Jha was an extremely introvert person who rarely interacted with them. The Delhi Police are expected to question Aich in this connection.

--IANS

src/svn