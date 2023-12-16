K'taka Has Potential To Make 1Mn Chip Designers In Next 5 Yrs: IT Minister Priyank Kharge

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (IANS) Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister, Priyank Kharge, said on Saturday that the southern state has the potential to prepare one million chip designers in the next five years across the country, to meet the requirement in the US

Kharge made the statement while addressing a gathering at the Techceleration 2023 in Belagavi, said an official statement.

The Minister added that the Karnataka government intends to formulate the Preferential Public Procurement Policy, ensuring support for local startups.

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) hosted the third edition of Techceleration, a flagship event highlighting Karnataka's thriving IT, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), and Science and Technology sectors in the Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi (HDB) cluster, which concluded on Friday.

The event was aimed to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts to explore the latest trends, exchange ideas and contribute to the vibrant tech ecosystem in Karnataka.

The HBD cluster has achieved remarkable progress, with the emergence of 16 new companies and the expansion of four existing ones. As many as 40 additional companies have expressed their commitment to establishing cluster industries, showcasing a robust growth trajectory.

A new manufacturing unit has been inaugurated, generating employment opportunities for 3,000 individuals.

The entrepreneurial landscape has also flourished with the launch of 150 startups, backed by a substantial capital investment of Rs 25 crore. The collective initiatives stress the dynamic and thriving business ecosystem within the HDB cluster.

Speaking at the event, the IT Minister said: "Along with our sector-specific 'Ease of Doing Business' initiatives, we are trying to develop a Preferential Public Procurement Policy that ensures government support for startups with unique intellectual property registered with our startup cell, and if invested and engaged in 'Beyond Bengaluru Initiative of Karnataka government', then the Karnataka government can be the first to launch this initiative. A government policy that ensures that your products, services with Unique IP can be procured by the government."

"We understand the journey of entrepreneurs, and the Karnataka government is here to listen, learn and adapt to meet the needs of our dynamic startup community," Kharge added.

"In this regard, the deadline for submission of application will be extended till January 5, 2024. Through this policy, our government is committed to supporting startups," he reiterated.

"Furthermore, we are focusing on creating a conducive environment for businesses 'Beyond Bengaluru Initiatives', offering more subsidies, policies and investments. It is a very important initiative that the government is doing through KDEM," he said.

Ekroop Caur, Additional Chief Secretary, IT and BT department, said, "Beyond Bengaluru, envisions a new era of growth, propelling IT and BT dominance into untapped regions. More clusters are poised to emerge as tech epicentres."

Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM, said, "Belagavi holds immense potential for achieving equitable and sustainable growth. The city's trajectory is truly promising."

