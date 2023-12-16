Qatar Hosts Meeting Of MID Region Flight Procedure Programme Steering Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar, represented by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), hosted on Thursday the Fifth Meeting of the MID Region Flight Procedure Programme Steering Committee (MID FPP SC/5), with the participation of 10 countries: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya and Iran. The meeting discussed the future and sustainability of the Middle East Aviation Action Program, as well as the 2024 Action Plan to be tailored to the evolving needs of Member States with regard to training and projects related to PBN and PANS-OPS sustainable development.

This comes in line with the commitment to implement performance-based air navigation, implement regional requirements, and comply with the conditions set by ICAO in this area. QCAA also organised the Performance-Based Navigation (PBN) Airspace Design Workshop and hosted the 8th Meeting of the Performance-Based Navigation (PBN) Subgroup (SG/8) from December 10 to 13.