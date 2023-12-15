Magnifi Financial And Eltropy Partner To Pioneer Industry-Defining Generative AI Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brad Shafton, Senior Vice President, IT and Digital, Magnifi FinancialMILPITAS, CALIF., USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), and Magnifi Financial have partnered to introduce cutting-edge generative AI solutions designed to overcome the friction of traditional support and employee training to deliver exceptional member and employee experiences.Powered by CFI-specific large language models (LLMs), Eltropy's generative AI tools are bringing efficiency and personalization to community bank and credit unions' engagement strategies, a journey that Magnifi shares.“Our journey towards digital transformation led us to Eltropy's AI chat solutions, and we're starting to see remarkable results,” said Brad Shafton, Senior Vice President, IT and Digital, Magnifi Financial, a $2.2 billion credit union in central Minnesota.“What sets Eltropy apart is not just their technology but also their dedication to understanding the credit union industry and their commitment to community financial institutions like ours. They continue to evolve, and that's why we consider them a long-term partner, including for AI.”Eltropy is not only improving the member experience but is also expediting processes, such as helping with loans in Magnifi's mortgage and lending department, making it a win-win for both the credit union itself and its members, said Shafton.At the forefront of this transformation are Eltropy's "Employee Assistants" that enable contact center agents, tellers, and other customer-facing personnel to instantly access vetted, verified knowledge and automate tasks like auto-generating emails and more, all in natural conversation.Eltropy's member-facing ChatGPT-style agents provide swift, accurate responses to typical member queries, improving service efficiency, reducing wait times, and alleviating the workload for credit union call center agents and other staff. This optimization allows credit unions like Magnifi to allocate more resources to more complex interactions."As we embrace the era of generative AI, alongside the current economic challenges and persistent staff shortages, credit unions and community banks are actively looking for innovative ways to thrive," said Eltropy Co-founder and CEO Ashish Garg. "Eltropy's generative AI tools are empowering forward-thinking CFIs to achieve this by accelerating and enhancing employee knowledge training, improving the member experience and ultimately fueling growth."Eltropy's commitment to advancing generative AI aligns with industry trends and the growing demand for personalized and efficient member interactions. These advancements are reshaping the credit union landscape and ensuring that credit unions remain competitive in a rapidly evolving financial sector.Explore the exciting possibilities of generative AI for credit unions in the upcoming series of webinars entitled“Beyond Limits: Transforming Member Experience with AI,” at 12:00 noon EST on Dec. 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22. Register your session .About EltropyEltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology - all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.

