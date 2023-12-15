Israel-Hamas, Russia-Ukraine, Myanmar Strife: Wars The World Is Carrying Into 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The year 2023 saw wars intensify, innocent civilians lose lives, and habitats over wars that were state-sanctioned and could have been avoided. While Russia's President Vladimir Putin condemned Israel's incessant bombing of Palestine's Gaza Strip, he also promised to intensify the offensive in Ukraine that started over a year ago.

Ukraine's increased commination comes at a time when the United States is struggling to send aid ahead of their Presidential Polls in 2024.

Meanwhile, despite the United Nations Security Council's resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue bombing the densely populated Gaza Strip 'with or without international support'. Israel's aerial bombing campaign and ground offensive have killed over 18,000 Palestinians in Gaza till now.

However, the purview of war and deadly conflicts in 2023 has not limited itself to just Israel-Palestine, and Russia-Ukraine.

The idea of war plagues regions that are in countries stretching both the globe and the alphabet from Afghanistan all the way to Yemen. Coups and violence across Africa upended life in nations there. Myanmar in Southeast Asia faces what some experts describe as a slow-burning civil war. Drug-trade-fueled violence continues in Central and South America India and Pakistan remain suspicious of each other. North Korea's atomic arsenal continues to grow. And Iran now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels's taking a look

Israel-Hamas: Gaza reels from the most deadly war everThe bloodiest war between Israel and Hamas inflated after Hamas fighters' October 7 attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, already reeling from months of protests over his hard-right government's attempts to overhaul the country's judiciary and corruption allegations, launched a massive campaign of retaliatory airstrikes, that has continued for over two months, killing 18,000 Palestinians in Gaza's offensive in UkraineThe war between Russia and Ukraine that began when Vladimir Putin launched an offensive into the East European nation, citing NATO threat, has been continuing despite reduced attention.

Ukraine received tanks, weapons and Western training before launching a renewed counteroffensive but faced dug-in Russian troops, multiple defence lines, minefields and other hazards.

Russia faced difficulties as well, including a march on Moscow by the leader of the private military firm Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that represented the greatest challenge yet to President Vladimir Putin's years-long rule. Prigozhin backed off the march, only to die weeks later in a mysterious, fiery plane crash coup, civil war plagues AfricaSudan, an East African nation that had been teetering since the overthrow of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir, collapsed into civil war in April. The war pits the country's military against a powerful paramilitary force. The fighting saw crossfire set aeroplanes ablaze at Khartoum's international airport and nations rush to evacuate their nationals by land, sea and air. The fighting has killed some 9,000 people so far, a wave of military coups roiling Africa in recent years continued. In Niger, a former French colony that's a key uranium exporter, soldiers toppled the country's democratically elected president in July. A month later, troops similarly staged a coup in Gabon overthrowing its long-term ruling president sees people's resistance against JuntaIn Myanmar, a civil war is underway between civil resistance and the army since a coup overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Taliban in Afghanistan now faces militant attacksAfghanistan, two years after the Taliban topped Kabul's Western-backed government, faces militant attacks from an offshoot of the Islamic State group as girls remain barred from secondary education.(With inputs from AP)

