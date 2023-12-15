Vice Chancellors' Farewell Turns Disrespectful: Employees' Behavior Sparks Outrage

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a shocking turn of events, the farewell day for the Vice Chancellors of Peshawar University and Abdul Wali Khan University took an insulting and disrespectful turn, as employees engaged in behavior that sparked widespread condemnation.

Videos capturing the incident went viral on social media, revealing a bizarre display of disrespect towards the Vice Chancellor of Peshawar University.

In an unusual gesture, employees brought a donkey to the VC office to bid farewell, symbolizing a departure marked by absurdity. Adding to the peculiar scene, employees, while seated on donkeys, resorted to dancing to express their jubilation at the Vice Chancellor's departure.

The situation took a more alarming turn during the retirement day of the Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University. A mob aggressively pursued the former vice-chancellor, shouting slogans and creating a chaotic scene.

Haq, the ex-vice chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University, expressed his dismay over the disrespectful behavior, emphasizing the need for employee training, particularly in matters of decorum. Dr. Haq lamented,“On my last day at work, I was chased by a crowd. Allah saved me. I had significantly increased the annual income of the university from 74 crores to 170 crores.” He urged the current Pro Vice-Chancellor to initiate an inquiry into the incident and take appropriate action against those involved in the disrespectful behavior. The shocking incident has raised concerns about the conduct and decorum within academic institutions.

Dr. Zahoor