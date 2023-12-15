THE MATTRESS STORE LAUNCHES NEXT GENERATION, SMART ADJUSTABLE BED DESIGNED TO IMPROVE SLEEP AND RECOVERY

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



DUBAI – The Mattress Store, the UAE's leading home furnishings retailer, is expanding its popular Ergomotion adjustable bed offering with the innovative ErgoSportiveTM sleep system, a first-of-its-kind smart adjustable bed connectable with Garmin® wearables, to help improve sleep and recovery. The ErgoSportive system is exclusive to The Mattress Store in the UAE.

“Designed for consumers with active lifestyles, as well as the health conscious, ErgoSportive speaks to the ever-increasing awareness about how improving sleep positively impacts all aspects of our lives,” said The Mattress Store Co-Founder and Managing Director Mubashir Shaffi.“We are very excited to introduce this innovative solution that connects a smart bed and a smartwatch to track sleep activity in the UAE because we believe these beds are a vital component of a healthy lifestyle and help people wake up more energized.”

The ErgoSportive smart and adjustable bed uses advanced smart sensor technology to provide users with key health and sleep data, as well as tailored recovery recommendations via a mobile app and Garmin® wearables. Integrated with biosensors to track sleep activity and enhance athletic performance, the ErgoSportive bed is also equipped with a zero-gravity mode, a vibrating massage feature to enhance sleep quality, as well as a sunlight-emulating light in its headboard which can be turned on at a specific time to regulate circadian rhythm and promote sleep regulation. Also notable is a unique alarm feature that enables users to preset an alarm that gently raises a sleeper to a seated position in a gradual manner.

Along with its considerable health and wellness benefits, ErgoSportive also solves several aesthetic issues common to the adjustable base category. Chief among these is that the purchase of an adjustable base typically requires replacing an existing piece of furniture, the customer's bed.

“As the largest adjustable bed manufacturer in the world, Ergomotion uniquely offers that you can place the ErgoSportive inside any bed. This means that if you purchased a beautiful bedroom group previously, your bed would look no different from a design standpoint after adding ErgoSportive than it did before. You would not know anything is different until you lay down on the bed and experience the interactivity,” Shaffi said.“Our interior design staff loves this aspect.”

He added that the technologically advanced smart bed system promotes superior comfort not only when sleeping, but during other activities like reading in bed, or watching TV before sleep, making it appropriate for consumers of all ages and from all walks of life.“We find many younger consumers associate adjustable beds with hospitals and the elderly, and that's why ErgoSportive needs to be experienced. Simply put, this is not your Dad or Mom's bed.”

The ErgoSportiveTM sleep system ranges from 20,400 AED for a king size and 14,300 AED for a queen size.

Founded in 2013, The Mattress Store, a division of Symbol Holdings, is the leading mattress and home furnishings retailer in the United Arab Emirates. With 20 stores across the country, it offers a one-stop shopping experience to outfit every room in the home or office with the world's leading products in wellness and comfort, and at a variety of price points. As it continues to bring the newest and most exciting products and brands to the UAE, its Luxury Collection includes a series of exclusive partnerships with global luxury lifestyle lines such as Bugatti Home, Armani Casa, Bentley Home, and Chateau d'Ax where it retails their home furnishings.