Ola Electric’S Sales Plunge 56 Pc Yoy In March

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Ola Electric witnessed a significant decline in its electric two-wheeler sales in March 2025, registering 23,430 units, which is a 56 per cent drop compared to the same period last year.

The company attributed the fall to disruptions caused by its transition to in-house vehicle registrations, which had started in February.

However, Ola Electric claimed that demand remained strong across both urban and rural markets. The electric vehicle manufacturer had faced registration delays in February due to renegotiations with third-party service providers, Rosmerta Digital Services Private Limited and Shimnit India Private Limited, which impacted its monthly VAHAN registration figures.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ola Electric said that it has nearly cleared the backlog from February and expects to complete the remaining February-March registrations in April 2025.

The company also assured that it is ramping up its registration operations and actively coordinating with external stakeholders to smoothen the process.

Despite the annual decline, Ola Electric's March 2025 sales were a significant improvement from February, growing by 171 per cent month-on-month.

The company also commenced deliveries of its Gen 3 portfolio during the month, with an overwhelming response from customers.

Ola said it has increased production of its new models and will continue to scale up in April to enhance delivery speeds and improve customer experience.

However, Bajaj Auto emerged as a strong performer in March, registering a 93 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth with 34,863 units sold.

The company benefited from the Gudi Padwa festival, which was celebrated in March this year instead of April, driving customer purchases.

Additionally, Bajaj's newly launched Chetak scooter on the 3S platform has contributed to cost efficiencies and margin improvements.

TVS Motor also reported growth in its electric two-wheeler sales, with a 14 per cent YoY increase, selling 30,454 units in March.

The company's I-Qube, now available with a smaller battery pack, has gained popularity. On the other hand, Ather Energy saw an 11 per cent decline in YoY sales due to strong pre-buy demand under the FAME 2 scheme in March 2024, which had boosted last year's figures.

Hero MotoCorp and Greaves Electric made significant gains on a month-on-month basis. Hero MotoCorp saw a 196 per cent jump in sales compared to February, reaching 7,977 units, while Greaves Electric, which sells Ampere-branded two-wheelers, registered a 52 per cent month-on-month growth, largely driven by the success of its newly launched Magnus scooter.