Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Immersed In Bhakti At Mata Ki Chowki During Navratri

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Tamannaah Bhatia captured hearts with her dance performance at Mata Ki Chowki during Navratri.

Fully immersed in the spirit of bhakti, the actress showcased her devotion through graceful moves. Recently, Tamannaah hosted a Mata Ki Chowki to celebrate the Navratri festivities. The pictures and videos circulating on social media from the event show the actress enjoying quality time with her friends and family. Videos from the event captured Bhatia dancing and performing the aarti with devotion.

She also shared a video from the celebration on her Instagram handle and captioned it,“Jai Mata Di.” In the clip, the 'Baahubali' actress is seen fully immersed in the celebration, dancing joyfully to bhajans. She looked elegant in a beautiful pink silk suit, embracing a simple yet graceful style.

Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, also attended the event.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has been making headlines following reports of her breakup with Vijay Varma. In an exclusive chat with IANS, she recently expressed that she values her privacy and prefers to keep her "personal life" "private," sharing only what she feels "comfortable with." Tamannaah said,“I am a people person. I enjoy people. In fact, I bumped into a gentleman at the airport, and I was just giving photographs to people who came and wanted to click photographs, and I was happily doing it.”

On the professional front, the actress is preparing for her upcoming theatrical release,“Odela 2,” where she plays the role of Shivashakti.“Odela 2” is the sequel to“Odela Railway Station” and continues the story of the fictional village of Odela. The film depicts how Odela Mallanna Swamy defends his village from evil forces. It is set to release on April 7.

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, and Divya Dutta.