More Relief, Medical Supplies: India Continues Humanitarian Aid To Myanmar

New Delhi, April 1 In the face of a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar's Mandalay region, India swiftly extended a helping hand through a remarkable humanitarian mission. The Indian Army and Navy mobilised their resources with unwavering resolve, providing both immediate rescue support and long-term aid to the affected communities.

Under 'Operation Brahma,' the Indian Army deployed a 118-member elite team from the Shatrujeet Brigade, known as the“Airborne Angels."

Airlifted by two powerful IAF C-17 aircraft, they swiftly established a 200-bed field hospital in Mandalay, equipped to handle critical surgeries and intensive in-patient care.

In a heartwarming gesture, Myo Aung, the Chief Minister of Mandalay, visited the facility, witnessing first hand the compassionate care being extended. The Indian Army shared this on X on Tuesday with a few photos.

The mission echoes India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the enduring spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family)', reinforcing solidarity with Myanmar in its time of need.

On the naval front, the Indian Navy's response was equally swift and impactful.

INS Karmuk and Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 52 departed from Sri Vijaypuram on March 30, carrying around 30 tonnes of essential relief supplies. They docked in Yangon bringing much-needed aid.

Following closely, INS Satpura and INS Savitri had arrived in Yangon on March 31 with approximately 40 tonnes of relief material.

Now, INS Gharial is being loaded with a substantial 440 tonnes of critical supplies, including rice, edible oil, and medicines, further amplifying India's humanitarian outreach.

The earthquake's aftermath has been harrowing. The tremor, followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock, claimed over 2,000 lives, injured nearly 3,900, and left 270 people missing, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team.

The epicentre, located just 20 km from Mandalay-Myanmar's bustling second-largest city-left a trail of devastation across multiple regions.

In response, Myanmar's National Disaster Management Committee declared a state of emergency in several affected areas, including Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, parts of Shan State, Nay Pyi Taw, and Bago.

India's rapid and compassionate response not only showcases its strategic readiness but also the profound human connection that transcends borders in times of crisis.