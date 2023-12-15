(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies - Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - 2023-2024 - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Airbus, General Dynamics, RTX, BAE Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides a holistic SFAS framework analysis, developed by Wheelen & Hunger, on each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies based on an analysis of each company's strategic positioning and its degree of responsiveness to its internal & external environment respectively.

The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature, degree & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively.

The framework generates an insightful snapshot of the prevailing, holistic strategic equation for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environment through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively. These strategic factors are then ranked based on the strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors.

The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a reevaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each market player

The numeric SFAS scores and the analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis from a current as well as emerging perspective with the framework assessing the strategic positioning & the degree of responsiveness of each company towards the present as well as emerging market dynamics, thereby, analyzing the ability to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously

SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it much more effective for competitive assessment as well as analysis with the creation of a quantitative strategic snapshot on each market player

Relevance & Usefulness of the Report:

The report provides insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader competitive assessment, strategic planning & decision making processes

The report will be useful for:



Competitive Assessment, Comparative Analysis & Strategic Planning

Overall Strategic Equation & Quantified, Numeric SFAS score for each Company based on analysis of Strategic Positioning, Market Dynamics & Responsiveness

Holistic, Comparative Analysis on & Ranking of the industry OEMs based on SFAS Scores

Analysis of degree of Congruence between Emerging Market Landscape & Strategy focus across OEMs

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

Analysis & Assessment of Emerging Market, Technology Trends & Developments

Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics Analysis of Market Evolution with Medium Term Demand Growth Projections & Outlook

For Whom:



Key Decision-Makers & Senior Industry Executives

Program, Project & Procurement Managers

Defense Procurement Departments & Executives

Industry OEMs, Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies

Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

Existing & potential Investors

Industry & Company Analysts

M&A Advisory Firms

Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies



Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:



Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

Section 3: Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the 7 Key Global Industry Players



Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses

Section 4: External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix



Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats

Section 5: Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices



Quantified Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Quantified Weaknesses to be Worked Upon

Opportunities to be Capitalized Upon & their Quantification to Assess Degree of Relevance & Usefulness Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome & their Quantification to Assess Potential Degree of Impact

Section 6: Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores



Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

RTX

Airbus SE BAE Systems plc

Section 7: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics



Driving Forces Restraining Forces

Section 8: Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future

Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Aerospace & Defense



Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

Global Defense Spending Trends

Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trend

U.S. Defense Budgetary Trend

Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas

Key Upcoming Defense Programs

Emerging Technologies Market Outlook & Growth Projections

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900