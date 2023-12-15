Qatar University Joins GPCA As First Academic Member

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) has recently participated as the first university to join the esteemed Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA). Embracing its role as a catalyst for impactful transformation, QU actively participated in the 17th Annual GPCA Forum held under the theme“Mobilizing Chemistry for Impactful Transformation.” Demonstrating its commitment to driving sustainable practices and innovation within the chemical industry, QU engaged in dynamic panel conversations featuring experts from the university. The dedicated booth displayed QU's latest advancements, emphasizing its pivotal role in reshaping the industry landscape. As the forum's premier international gathering in the Gulf region, QU's involvement marks a significant milestone in fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange. Qatar University, now a proud member of GPCA, looks forward to playing a crucial role in driving purposeful change through collaboration with industry leaders and institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Qatar University's Leadership Showcases Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability at GPCA Forum

The strong leadership of Dr. Omar Mohd A Al Ansari highlighted Qatar University's distinguished participation in the 17th Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Forum; President of QU. Dr. Al-Ansari emphasized the university's pivotal role in fostering innovation and nurturing talent within this sector. He underscored QU's research capabilities and collaborative efforts with industry partners to address global challenges, including climate change and resource scarcity.

Professor Mariam Al Maadeed, Qatar University's Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies, is thrilled about the university's role in this transformative event. She emphasizes that collaborating with leading industrial companies is a catalyst for meaningful change in achieving sustainability goals through effective collaboration between academia and industry. Highlighting Qatar University's strong track record in sustainability, she looks forward to increased collaboration with the Gulf industry for future advancements in sustainable practices.



Professor Mariam Al Maadeed, Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies at Qatar University, delivering keynote lecture.

Keynote by Inspires Sustainable Solutions at GPCA Forum

Dr. Mariam Al Maadeed, Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies at Qatar University, delivered a compelling keynote lecture on the second day of the 17th Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Forum. Focused on the pivotal role of research in fostering a sustainable future, Dr. Al Maadeed highlighted research as a driving force for advancing sustainability, particularly in industries like oil and gas. Emphasizing the critical importance of research and innovation, she underscored the potential for universities like QU, with their deep expertise and research capabilities, to collaborate with industry in translating fundamental research into impactful real-world applications that promote sustainability. Dr. Al Maadeed displayed Qatar University's research strengths across diverse disciplines, providing examples of groundbreaking innovations such as polymers and coatings for corrosion protection in oil pipelines and novel bio refining techniques converting waste into fuels and chemicals. Her advocacy for expanded university-industry partnerships and a focus on sustainability underscored the pivotal role research institutions play in driving innovative technologies and solutions for a sustainable future, not only within the chemical industry but also beyond.

Dr. Abu Bakr Mohammed Abdullah Advances Petrochemical Innovation through Intellectual Property Expertise

Dr. Abu Bakr Mohammed Abdullah, Qatar University's Director of Research Excellence, took center stage at the 17th Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Forum, presenting a compelling talk on 'Intellectual Property: Fueling Innovative Solutions for Petrochemicals Industries.' As part of the Solutions Xchange sub-forum, dedicated to addressing industry challenges, Dr. Abdullah emphasized the transformative power of intellectual property (IP) in driving innovation within the petrochemical sector. Acknowledging the industry's current challenges such as disruption, sustainability goals, and global competition, Dr. Abdullah provided strategic insights into effective IP management, including patenting, licensing, and collaborations. His expertise sparked engaging discussions on the potential of IP tools, such as patents, trade secrets, and trademarks, to accelerate solutions for critical issues like energy diversification and environmental protection. Dr. Abdullah's talk not only addressed industry challenges but also underscored the vital role of intellectual property in realizing Qatar's vision for a knowledge-driven economy. The session exemplified the GPCA Forum's commitment to knowledge exchange and collaboration, displaying Dr. Abdullah's influential contributions to advancing petrochemical innovation.

QU Booth Innovations

Together with the Center for Advanced Materials (CAM), Gas Processing Center (GPC), Engineering, Pharmacy, and Health Sciences, Qatar University's Central Laboratories Unit (CLU) contributed to the success of the university's booth.

Some of the innovations featured in the booth were the results of interdisciplinary collaboration between these different units at Qatar University. By bringing together expertise from across disciplines, the university was able to highlight cutting-edge research relevant to the oil, gas, and chemical industries.

This participation illustrates Qatar University's comprehensive capabilities and its ability to harness knowledge across fields to develop impactful solutions. The breadth of participation reflects the university's commitment to supporting research excellence and engagement with partners in industry.

QU's participation in this forum highlights its commitment to leading impactful research and engagement with partners for the development of Qatar and the region. Key collaborations and outcomes from the forum will help shape the future of the chemical industry.