West, Saudi Officials Discuss Situation In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): State Department Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West has discussed US and Saudi Arabia shared security, human rights and humanitarian interests in Afghanistan.

On his Twitter handle West wrote:“Thank you to our gracious Saudi hosts for productive and detailed discussions in Riyadh today. Met HE @W_Elkhereiji , and HH Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khaled bin Saud Al Kabeer at @KSAMOFA , HRH Prince Turki Al Faisal @KFCRIS_en @KSrelief_EN leadership and others to coordinate re: our shared security, human rights, and humanitarian interests in Afghanistan.”

nh

Hits: 17