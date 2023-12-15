3D Print Dental Device Market Hit To USD 6449.73 Million By 2030, At A CAGR Of 20% During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D print dental device market

The global 3D print dental device market is anticipated to grow from USD 1500 Million in 2022 to USD 6449.73 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 20%.

- Exactitudeconsultancy

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the 3D Print Dental Device Market.

Global 3D Print Dental Device Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the 3D Print Dental Device Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

The 3D print dental device market refers to the industry involved in the production and utilization of dental devices using 3D printing technology. In this market, dental products such as crowns, bridges, dental implants, dentures, and other orthodontic appliances are manufactured using three-dimensional printing techniques.

3D Print Dental Device Market Top Key Players:

Stratasys Ltd.,3D Systems Corporation,EnvisionTEC,DWS Systems,Carbon, Inc.,EOS GmbH,Planmeca Group,Roland DG Corporation,Sirona Dental Systems,Renishaw plc,Prodways Group,Asiga,Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd.,Mitsubishi Chemical Medience Corporation,DWS Srl,Formlabs,Dental Wings Inc.,Ivoclar Vivaden,Concept Laser,Kulzer GmbH

Industry Developments:

On 2 August 2023, LightForce Orthodontics secured USD 80 million in series D funding round for its 3D printed braces system.

On 26 July 2023, Desktop Health entered into a partnership with Carbon to validate Flexcera Smile Ultra+ for the use on the Carbon Digital Manufacturing Platform. Additionally, they offer access to the nanoceramic resin to hundreds of high-volume dental labs around the world.

On 2 May 2023, HP Multi jet Fusion collaborated with Metal JET with an aim to expand their medical 3D printing potential by combining Jet Fusion 5420W and Metal Jet S100 systems.

Regional Share Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest market in the 2D print dental device market. North America accounted for the 38 % market share of the global market value. Recent years have seen a notable increase in the demand for advanced dental care solutions, a rise in the awareness of the advantages of 3D dental imaging and printing technologies among patients and healthcare professionals, and technological advancements all contributed to the growth of the North American 3D dental device market. This market includes a broad spectrum of tools and innovations intended to improve dental diagnosis, treatment scheduling, and patient satisfaction in general.

The increasing incidence of dental disorders and the demand for precise and effective diagnostic instruments are two major factors propelling the 3D dental device market in North America. Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), one of the 3D imaging technologies that is becoming indispensable for providing accurate and detailed images of the oral and maxillofacial regions, has made it possible for oral surgeons and dentists to diagnose patients and plan treatments more efficiently. This has led to an increased adoption of 3D dental imaging devices in dental practices and healthcare facilities across the region. The integration of 3D printing technology in dentistry has revolutionized the fabrication of dental prosthetics, crowns, bridges, and even orthodontic devices. 3D printing allows for the customization of dental restorations, providing a more accurate and tailored solution for patients. This personalized approach not only improves the fit and functionality of dental devices but also enhances patient satisfaction.

Key Market Segments: 3D Print Dental Device Market

3D Print Dental Device Market by Application 2020-2030, USD Million, (Thousands)

Restorative Dentistry

Orthodontics

3D Print Dental Device Market by End User, 2020-2030, USD Million, (Thousands)

Dental laboratories

Dental Clinics

Strategic points covered in the 3D Print Dental Device Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global 3D Print Dental Device Market (2023-2029) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global 3D Print Dental Device Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global 3D Print Dental Device Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global 3D Print Dental Device Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global 3D Print Dental Device Market : Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global 3D Print Dental Device Market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global 3D Print Dental Device Market Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global 3D Print Dental Device Market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global 3D Print Dental Device Market Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global 3D Print Dental Device Market Size Forecast (2023-2029).

Continue...

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

