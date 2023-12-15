IIA Qatar Chapter Enters Mou With Moore Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Institute of Internal Auditors Qatar Chapter has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Moore Qatar. Moore Qatar is a global accounting and advisory firm with over 30,000 people across more than 260 independent firms and 110 countries. Moore Qatar started operating in December 2012 to serve the local market's needs by providing professional advisory and assurance services.

The purpose of this MOU is to establish a collaborative partnership to promote knowledge and awareness of internal audits in the state of Qatar through joint initiatives that target the internal auditors in Qatar and focus on developing Qatari talent in this field.

“The IIA Qatar chapter focuses on knowledge sharing with regular training, webinars/ seminars, and conferences. During 2023, 11 events, including 3 one-day conferences, were conducted, sourcing well-known audit professionals from around the globe. This partnership's scope includes collaborating to publish papers, coaching for certifications, internship opportunities for Qatari students, quality reviews for internal audit departments,” Adel Al Hashimi, President of the IIA, said.

“As we join hands with IIA Qatar, we look forward to fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and contributing to the growth of the internal audit community in Qatar. We aim to elevate standards, promote best practices, and empower professionals on their journey to success,” stated Sami Zaitoon, Managing Partner.

Moore Qatar partners Sami Zaitoon - Managing Partner, Hassib Kay – Executive Partner, Gaurav Kakkar - Partner, Head of Advisory, Salah Zaitoon – Partner, Head of Audit and Tax Assurance along with the IIA Qatar Chapter's esteemed leadership Adel Al-Hashimi - President of The IIA Qatar, Sundaresan Rajeswar - Board Member & Chief Advisor, and Rashid Al Rashdi- Board member, attended the ceremony