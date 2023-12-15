Fliphtml5 Announces Its Interactive Invitation Maker With Powerful Solutions

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 14, 2023 3:53 am - FlipHTML5 enables users to create interactive invitations that are creative and practical. Whether choosing from templates or creating from scratch, users can make an impression on their guests in a sustainable low-cost way.

Creating guest lists, making invitations, and then sending them out are much bigger tasks than they seem. FlipHTML5 announces an interactive invitation ( maker that simplifies the process. Not only does digital invitation card creation reduce the work required to create, print, and publish them, but it also cuts down on associated costs.

For events such as weddings and birthday parties, users want to ensure that their interactive invitations are as creative as possible. FlipHTML5 offers customization features that allow users to choose from a variety of colors, fonts, transitions, background music, images, and even videos to elevate the design of their invitations.

Beyond aesthetics, FlipHTML5 elevates the invitation experience by empowering users to share vital event information seamlessly. They can provide relevant information to guests so they can reach the right venue, choose a meal, or select a gift. With FlipHTML5, users can effortlessly integrate clickable links, including Google Maps, into their interactive invitations, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for guests.

Users can also limit the visibility of their interactive invitations to a specific list of people. With password protection, users can ensure that only certain people can view their invitation cards. The ability to set their invite to private or public ensures they cater to the target audience whether hosting exclusive private gatherings or large-scale public events.

With digital online invitations, users can also reduce the impact that print invitations have on the climate by ending up in landfills. Users can share interactive invitations with their guests through email and social media platforms by using shareable links, or QR codes. Above all, FlipHTML5 also ensures that these invitations are responsive and display correctly no matter what device they're being viewed on.

Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5, said, "Our interactive invitations are a sustainable, low-cost, and creative way to invite guests to special events."

To learn more about how to create interactive invitations, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading digital publishing platform that empowers users to create, publish, and share interactive digital content. With its powerful features and intuitive interfaces, both professionals and amateurs have the ability to create digital publications easily.