PHCC Working Hours During National Day Holiday

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the work schedule in health centres during the National Day, as Sunday and Monday will be official holiday.

20 out of 31 PHCC health centres will operate during the holiday, including Al Wakra, Al Matar, Al Mashaf, Omar bin Al Khattab, West Bay, Al Thumama, Al Sadd, Rawdat Al Khail, Leabib, Umm Salal, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Madinat Khalifa, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Al Rayyan, Mesaimeer, Muaither, Al Khor, Al Ruwais and Al Sheehaniya.

Al Jumailiya Health Center will operate with a 24-hour call system. Family medicine and support services will operate in the centres continuously from 7 am to 11 pm. Dental services will also operate continuously from 7 am to 10 pm in the mentioned centres.

The centres that will not operate during the National Day holiday are: Umm Ghuwailina, South Al Wakra, Al Ghuwairiya, Al Kaaban, Al Daayen, Qatar University, Al Wajba, Al Waab, Abu Nakhla, Umm Al Seneem, and Al Karaana. The specialised clinics will be available according to the patients' scheduled appointments in advance during the morning and evening shifts, the morning period from 7am to 2pm and the evening period from 4am to 10pm.

As for the ophthalmology, dermatology, ENT clinics, they will operate in Leabaib and Rawdat Al Khail centers. As for the pre-marriage medical examination clinic, it will operate in the Leabaib centre on Sunday in the morning shift only and on Monday in the night shift only.

The following health centres will provide 24 hours urgent care services : Al Sheehaniya Center, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Center, Muaither Center, Al Ruwais Center, Al Kaaban Center, Umm Slal Center, Gharrafat Al Rayyan Center, Rawdat Al Khail Center, Al Mashaf Health Center, and Al Sadd Center.

As for the community call centre, 16000, it will provide medical consultation services over the phone and operate continuously 24 hours a day, in addition to the hotline 40277077 for booking appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations, and it works continuously from 7 am until 11pm.

Medication Home Delivery Service will be suspended on Monday only.



