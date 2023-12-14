Fruitcore Robotics Releases New Software To Bring Complex Paths To Graphical Programming Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) fruitcore robotics is rolling out a new software update for its intelligent Horst industrial robot (main picture).

The update enables users, from beginners to experienced robot experts, to intuitively program complex paths in the graphical user interface of the horstFX control software.

The function, which was previously limited to textual programming, significantly reduces set-up times for a wide range of industrial processes.

The new feature“Complex paths in graphical programming” makes the automation of path-controlled processes, such as those that occur in applications like gluing, varnishing, assembly and joining, easier and faster than ever before.

By simply navigating the graphical user interface, the user can intuitively program any complex path, be it a path or curved motion or a contour, in just a few minutes.

