(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to ISO 13485: 2016 - Quality Management System (QMS) for Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The ISO 13485:2016 standard specifies requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS) where an organisation needs to demonstrate its ability to provide medical devices and related services that consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements. Such medical device organisations can be involved in one or more stages of the life-cycle, including; design and development, production, storage and distribution, installation, or servicing of a medical device, and design and development or provision of associated activities such as technical support.

ISO 13485:2016 can also be used by suppliers or external parties that provide products, including QMS-related services to such organisations.

This course has been specifically designed to provide an essential introduction to ISO 13485 and the QMS and provides a comprehensive and valuable overview of the requirements and responsibilities involved.

Where ever you and your company sit within the medical device arena this is an excellent opportunity to become appraised of the requirements. This course will be useful as a refresher or for those new to the medical device industry.

Benefits of Attending



Understand the requirements of ISO 13485

Learn how to develop a Quality Management System (QMS)

Know your responsibilities

Comply with the regulatory requirements Take part in workshop exercises to consolidate the knowledge gained

Who Should Attend



Quality managers

Quality assurance personnel

Regulatory affairs managers

Internal and external auditors

Medical device designers and developers All those who are involved with the implementation of the QMS

Agenda

Welcome and Introduction



Objectives for the day What do you want from the day?

Overview of ISO 13485:2016



Introduction to standards and their use

Use of ISO13485:2016

Conformity assessment Cost/Benefit of Quality

Defining the Scope and Objectives of Your QMS



Quality policy

Quality objectives Quality manual

Documentation Requirements



Requirements

Document control

Resource management Training

Workshop Exercise: Writing Quality Policy and Objectives

Intellectual Property (IP) to CE Marking in a QMS

Design and development

Supplier Management



Economic Operators

Supplier management Supply chain control

Direct Processes



Change management

Risk Management Control of non-conforming product

Post Market Surveillance



What is it?

The elements Reactive vs Proactive

Workshop Exercise: Quality Management - Functional Interaction

Summary and Key Take Aways

Speakers:

Stuart Angell

Director

IVDeology Ltd

Stuart Angell, This MDTI expert is a joint director in his own consultancy specialising in global regulatory affairs strategy and compliance for in vitro diagnostics and medical devices focusing on the transition to the new IVD/Medical Device Regulations, MDSAP and ISO13485:2016.

He has over 15 years in the IVD industry and in previous roles has been responsible for designing, reviewing and maintaining regulatory frameworks for self-declared and annex list II products including technical documentation for EU and global submissions (FDA, Health Canada, TGA, Russia, Latin America). He has an excellent understanding of risk management, Post Market Surveillance (PMS) and vigilance.

For more information about this conference visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900