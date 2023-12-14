Canton Valais Halts Wolf Culling After NGO Appeal

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) El cantón del Valais suspende el sacrificio de lobos tras el llamamiento de una ONG



The appeal against the decision of the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) to authorise the shooting of these three packs was challenged by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Pro Natura and BirdLife Switzerland at the Federal Administrative Court, wrote canton Valais in a press release on Wednesday.

As a result of this appeal, State Councillor Frédéric Favre had to order the canton to stop proactively regulating wolves in these areas.

At the beginning of December, Favre had decided to order the culling of the packs in seven areas. The FOEN had previously given the green light.

The permit, which is valid until January 31, 2024, allowed the shooting of seven of the 13 wolf packs in Valais, which corresponds to around 34 animals out of an estimated population of 90 to 120 animals. Ten wolves have been shot since December 1.

