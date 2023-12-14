The Future Hospitality Summit Returns to Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 13 December 2023. After the record-breaking and buzzing success of the 2023 edition of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia, which saw over 1,100 delegates from 35+ countries attend, the Kingdom’s most influential hospitality investment event returns to Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh from 29 April to 1 May 2024.



Launched in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s G20 Secretariat in 2020, FHS Saudi Arabia brings together the hospitality investment community’s industry leaders and decision-makers to discuss development, investment, entrepreneurship, sustainability, innovation, and human capital with insights on the continued growth of the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism sectors. With the support of host sponsors Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Khozama Investment, this will be the seventh industry conference organised by The Bench for the Saudi market.



“We are thrilled to welcome back Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Khozama Investment as our host sponsors after the resounding success of this year’s event at the iconic Al Faisaliah Hotel,” said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench. “The objectives of FHS Saudi Arabia are strategically aligned with Vision 2030, and our carefully curated programme will focus on the development and sustainable growth of the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia, the adoption of tech, innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector, as well as investment and job creation opportunities.”



FHS Saudi Arabia 2024 will address the Kingdom’s latest developments and the industry’s hottest topics under the theme “Invest in Tomorrow: Today, Together,” with conference tracks focused on hospitality investment, industry entrepreneurship, sustainable development, and human capital. “The FHS Saudi Arabia Advisory Board convened in Riyadh last month to discuss and shape the event programme and we look forward to developing their invaluable input on topics and speakers into a thought-provoking three-day agenda,” said Tanja Millner, Production Director at The Bench.



In addition to the main-stage conference sessions, the event will feature an International Exhibition of Saudi hospitality brands showcasing their projects and investment opportunities, the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) connecting restaurant investors and operators, and dedicated student sessions, networking experiences and business opportunities.



The much- anticipated GRIF Culinary Tours of game-changing restaurant concepts in the culinary landscape in Saudi Arabia will take place again as well as is the Start-up Den where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investor judges.



“We are excited to partner with The Bench again as the Host Sponsor for the upcoming Future Hospitality Summit in Saudi Arabia, right here in our vibrant home, Riyadh. Anticipating the arrival of delegates, we are eager to host what promises to be another exceptionally successful event, fostering collaboration and advancements within the hospitality investment community," said Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, Chief Executive Officer of Al Khozama Investments.





