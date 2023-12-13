(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Egypt: Oral Tobacco, Nicotine Pouch and Heated Tobacco Regulation" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Egypt: Oral tobacco and nicotine pouch regulation

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current regulatory framework in place in Egypt for oral tobacco and nicotine pouches, covering all policy areas.

Under law 52/1981 on the Prevention of Smoking (the Prevention of Smoking Law) and decision 1/1982 of the Ministry of Health, tobacco products contain tobacco leaves as raw material and are used by smoking, sucking, or inhaling. This indicates that oral tobacco - both snus and chewing tobacco - must comply with the broader tobacco framework.

Egypt: Heated tobacco regulation

This report offers detailed analysis of the heated tobacco regulatory framework in Egypt, covering all policy areas from taxation and notification to advertising and product restrictions.



In the short term, certain changes are expected, as the Egyptian Organization for Standards and Quality (EOS) is drafting two regulations to further regulate heated tobacco. According to the "Policy Radar", the chances are high that they will be passed. In the medium term, the industry can expect more detailed rules on a specific notification process for heated tobacco. While the authorities are already working on drafting these rules, they may not come into force immediately.

This regulatory report will provide you with:



A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.

The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.

Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development. Sources of further information, for example links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Outlook

Egypt: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Enforcement

Sanctions

Relevant laws Relevant bodies

