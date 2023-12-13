Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grow Tents Market 2024-2028

Future Garden Ltd. -

The company offers

grow tents such as CultiLab, CultiLab V2, and BudBox Pro Titan 3.

Gorilla Grow Tent -

The company offers grow tents such as Gorilla Grow Tent grow room net trellis, Gorilla Grow Tent 2 extension kit, and Gorilla grow tent lite line 1 extension kits.

Green Qube -

The company offers grow tents such as Green Qube V GQ200, Green Qube V GQ2030L, and Green Qube V GQ240. For details on companies and their offerings –

Based on Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Europe is estimated to contribute 33% during the forecast period.

The Netherlands, Germany, and the UK are among the main countries that contribute to Europe's market growth. In addition, the cost of energy in several European countries is high. As a result, people interested in saving money on their electricity bills can benefit from energy-efficient solutions such as the growing of tents.

Impactful driver-

Increase in awareness of organic farming

Key Trend - High adoption of multi-chamber grow tents Major Challenges

- Humidity control



Market Segmentation

Based on

End-user, the market is classified into commercial and residential.

The commercial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The sale and use of specialized closed structures to grow plants indoors is part of the market for growing tents intended for business purposes. Moreover, they are intended for companies and large-scale producers as well as research institutions seeking control of the cultivation of individual crops such as cannabis, vegetables, herbs, or flowers in indoor environments.

