Beeah Joins Hand With EV Startup To Drive Green Mobility Transition

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sharjah's Beeah Group, a regional pioneer in environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities, announced on Wednesday a ground-breaking partnership to drive green mobility by transforming end-of-life petrol vehicles into EVs with innovative repurposing technology.



Follow us on





by Issac John

The partnership, involving Peec Mobility ­­­­­­­­­--- a Dubai-based startup that has designed and produced the UAE's first home-grown petrol-to-electric repurposed vehicle --- and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), seeks to advance the electrification of major vehicle fleets in Sharjah in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Following the successful deployment of the repurposed truck, the partnership will move on to the next step, which will explore the electrification of BEEAH waste collection vehicles.

The initiative, supporting national and global goals for zero-waste, circularity, sustainable transport, and decarbonisation, was rolled out in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah and Chairperson of SRTIP. The partnership agreement was signed by Khaled Al Huraimel, group CEO of Beeah; Zach Faizal, founder of Peec Mobility; and Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, at the Beeah Headquarters in Sharjah.

“Supported by the Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority, the University of Sharjah and American University of Sharjah, the strategic endeavour is a significant step towards localised production of repurposed vehicles. It will also engage academia in Sharjah to drive skill development, knowledge-sharing and employment opportunities,” a Beeah spokesperson said.

“The UAE has actively fostered the adoption of electric vehicles and aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 50 per cent of total vehicles on the country's roads by 2050. At Beeah, we are committed to supporting Sharjah and the UAE in the transition to green mobility, starting with our fleet,” said Al Huraimel.

“With Peec's custom repurposing technology, we are crossing a new and exciting frontier in sustainable transport, with promising possibilities for the transformation of the entire,” the Beeah CEO said.

Faizal, who has promised to deliver a repurposed car at almost half the cost of a new EV, said Peec Mobility is honoured to enter into this momentous partnership in pursuit of its joint commitment towards sustainable mobility for Sharjah.“Current efforts to achieve net zero targets demand the early scrapping of ICE (internal combustion engine) fleets and a surge in EV production, contributing to higher manufacturing emissions,” said the 24-year-old entrepreneur.

“Peec Mobility presents a sustainable solution that involves repurposing retired petrol vehicles, preserving their body and chassis, and reintroducing them to the road as EVs. This mitigates environmental impact and ensures circularity of existing fleets. We look forward to bringing our method to Sharjah, stimulating R&D and inspiring skill development to drive positive change for a greener future,” said Faizal.

As part of the joint initiative, vehicles will be repurposed using ReMethod, Peec's customised engineering process, supporting the transition to electric vehicles while minimising the environmental impact of the vehicle manufacturing process. Beeah's collaboration with Peec closely aligns with its mandate to champion smart and sustainable solutions to increase quality of life and build future-ready cities.

The pilot 'ReTruck' project marks the first stage of the collaboration, where a Beeah waste collection truck will undergo repurposing using the Peec method. All waste generated during this pilot will be recycled at Beeah's integrated waste management complex that houses a range of state-of-the-art recycling facilities and the UAE's first waste-to-energy plant, which have collectively helped Sharjah achieve 90 per cent landfill waste diversion, the highest in the Middle East.

Peec Mobility and Beeah will also collaborate to recycle and repurpose materials and spare parts, with a focus on end-of-life batteries from electric vehicles.“This joint effort aims to contribute to the creation of a circular economy, supporting net zero emissions goals in the UAE and beyond. Peec will provide specific volumes of scrap components, including vehicle engines, gearboxes, exhaust pipes, cooling systems and tires, for responsible disposal and recycling at Beeah Recycling's facilities,” the start-up founder said.