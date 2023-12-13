(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology Wraps Up a successful Participation in COP28





. The UAE endorsed the Green Public Procurement Statement of Intent, an initiative that brings together participating governments to boost demand for low and near-zero-emission steel, cement, and concrete through public procurement.

. The UAE and Canada launched The Cement and Concrete Breakthrough initiative with the aim of fostering international collaboration to accelerate decarbonization in the cement industry.

. MoIAT launched The Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap, a concrete pathway for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors.

. The ministry collaborated with the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) and UNIDO to launch of World Industrial Day.

. The ministry's pavilion showcased key technological solutions supporting sustainability, carbon reduction, and climate action, providing a platform for exploring investment opportunities under the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative.

Dubai-UAE. 13 December 2023 – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has concluded its participation in COP28, which took place from November 30 to December 12 at Expo Dubai. COP28 convened the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to assess progress on the goals of the Paris Agreement. It also united international efforts to find effective, practical, and ambitious solutions to urgent climate challenges. MoIAT's participation

MoIAT's participation in COP28 demonstrated the nexus between industry, technology and climate action. The ministry hosted local, regional and global entities, engaging with thousands of experts, investors, innovators, and visitors at its pavilion. In addition, MoIAT hosted and participated in special sessions, interactive discussions, and workshops, as well as the signing of several memoranda of understanding with international partners.

The ministry's participation aligns with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to boost the adoption of advanced technology in the industrial sector, accelerate industrial transformation, as well as attract local, regional, and international investments. Among the strategy's main objectives is strengthening the UAE's position as an industrial and technological hub that attracts innovators, pioneers, and investors, providing them with opportunities and financing. This is supported by advanced infrastructure, in addition to world-class logistics networks and digital infrastructure.



The Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap

During COP28, the ministry launched a decarbonization roadmap for the industrial sector with a focus on hard-to-abate industries such as cement, iron, steel, and aluminum. This strategic direction reinforces the UAE's position and commitment to addressing climate change challenges and achieving national sustainability goals.



The roadmap was developed in coordination and collaboration with strategic partners in both the public and private sectors, in line with national efforts to achieve the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative as well as sustainable economic development. It also aligns with the third update to the UAE's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) report under the Paris Agreement and UNFCCC.



COP28 sessions

The ministry convened policymakers, technology players and global industrial leaders in a series of special sessions to address ways of enhancing the industrial sector's contribution to climate action and sustainable economic development.

In collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the ministry hosted several sessions, including the high-level 'Technology in Decarbonization' session lead by HE Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Gerd Muller, Director General of UNIDO. The session, which took place in COP28's Blue Zone, addressed the opportunities and challenges related to decarbonization, with a focus on the role of government in accelerating the development and deployment of technologies. It was aimed at facilitating dialogue among international policymakers, promoting the exchange of best practices, and enhancing collaboration.

The ministry, also in collaboration with UNIDO, hosted several sessions in the Green Zone including: 'The Roadmap to Tripling Renewable Capacity: Advancing the Energy Transition'; 'Low-Emission Hydrogen for Net-Zero Industrial Development'; 'Research and Development for Climate Action'; and 'Decarbonization of Hard-to-Abate Sectors: A Global Imperative'.

World Industrial Day As part of its COP28 participation, the ministry collaborated with the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) and UNIDO for the launch of the World Industrial Day. The international day promotes inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

Green Public Procurement The UAE endorsed the Green Public Procurement Statement of Intent. The initiative, which falls under the Clean Energy Ministerial Industrial Deep Decarbonisation Initiative (IDDI), reflects a collective effort among participating governments to boost demand for low and near-zero-emission steel, cement, and concrete through public procurement.

Developed on account of the significant role that public procurement plays in the hard-to-abate steel and concrete sectors, the initiative aims to tackle challenges associated with reducing emissions from these materials, which contribute to approximately 16% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

UAE and Canada

The UAE and Canada launched The Cement and Concrete Breakthrough initiative with the aim of fostering international collaboration to accelerate decarbonization in the cement industry. The initiative seeks to develop and implement policies and processes that drive the adoption of sustainable practices in the cement and concrete industry, contributing to decarbonization in the industrial sector by 2030.

UAE-Vietnam MoU MoIAT signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology to strengthen collaboration on quality infrastructure. Under the MoU, MoIAT will provide technical expertise to the Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality of Vietnam's (STAMEQ) Halal Certification Agency through the UAE Halal System. The initiative is aimed at meeting the UAE's requirements on entities issuing Halal certificates and contributes to increasing trade between the two countries.

The ministry's pavilion During its participation in COP28, the ministry hosted 38 local and international entities providing technological solutions that support sustainability, carbon reduction, and climate action. MoIAT brought together ecosystem players, technology providers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups at its pavilion and the Startup Village.

Through its pavilion, the ministry provided an integrated platform showcasing the latest technological solutions in sustainability across various sectors, with a focus on industry. MoIAT aimed to promote investment opportunities, facilitate knowledge exchange, and foster collaboration between local and international entities. The ministry's pavilion presented a wide range of advanced technological solutions to accelerate climate action, supporting efforts to achieve climate neutrality by reinforcing the role of the industrial and advanced technology sector. The pavilion also provided an opportunity for innovators and startups to engage directly with local and international entities involved in the industrial, technological, and environmental sectors.



Additionally, the pavilion hosted prominent national and international, fostering business growth opportunities. Under the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative, the pavilion showcased sustainable industrial investment opportunities in the UAE and highlighted the country's business friendly environment.

