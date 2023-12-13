Kazakhstan Goes Over Energy Cooperation With South Korean Doosan Enerbility

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 13. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar has met with Vice President for Marketing of South Korean Doosan Enerbility Yunho Yang, Trend reports.

Yunho Yang from Doosan Enerbility offered recommendations for future energy cooperation during the meeting whcih enatils the establishment in Kazakhstan of manufacturing facilities for the assembly of generators, waste heat boilers, and wind turbines, as well as a competence center for technology transfer.

According to Roman Sklyar, Kazakhstan and South Korea are strategic partners. These investment ideas will provide even more incentive for the countries to enhance cooperation and mutually beneficial relationships.

Korea is one of Kazakhstan's most important trading, economic, and investment partners.

Mutual trade turnover increased 2.3 times last year to $6.1 billion.

Kazakhstan-Korea commerce totaled $4.6 billion in the first eight months of 2023, up 10.7 percent over the same period in 2022 ($4.2 billion).

Korean companies have invested approximately $9 billion in Kazakhstan's economy. South Korea is one of the top ten significant investors in Kazakhstan.