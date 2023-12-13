               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakhstan Goes Over Energy Cooperation With South Korean Doosan Enerbility


12/13/2023 10:10:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 13. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar has met with Vice President for Marketing of South Korean Doosan Enerbility Yunho Yang, Trend reports.

Yunho Yang from Doosan Enerbility offered recommendations for future energy cooperation during the meeting whcih enatils the establishment in Kazakhstan of manufacturing facilities for the assembly of generators, waste heat boilers, and wind turbines, as well as a competence center for technology transfer.

According to Roman Sklyar, Kazakhstan and South Korea are strategic partners. These investment ideas will provide even more incentive for the countries to enhance cooperation and mutually beneficial relationships.

Korea is one of Kazakhstan's most important trading, economic, and investment partners.

Mutual trade turnover increased 2.3 times last year to $6.1 billion.

Kazakhstan-Korea commerce totaled $4.6 billion in the first eight months of 2023, up 10.7 percent over the same period in 2022 ($4.2 billion).

Korean companies have invested approximately $9 billion in Kazakhstan's economy. South Korea is one of the top ten significant investors in Kazakhstan.

MENAFN13122023000187011040ID1107589139

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search