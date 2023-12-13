Connecte Technology LLC Signs Contract For Medical Device Upgrade Using Fieldtrack(TM)Saas Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Connecte Technology LLC ("Connecte" or the "Company") is proud to announce the signing of a new contract with a publicly traded healthcare company for the use of its patented FieldTrack(TM)SaaS platform. This contract will allow the healthcare company to upgrade its medical devices to the latest firmware configuration using Connecte's unique OnDemand technical talent platform.

The FieldTrack(TM)SaaS platform, developed by Connecte, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that provides real-time tracking and management of medical devices. This platform is designed to streamline the upgrade process and ensure that all devices are running on the most up-to-date firmware. With the use of this platform, the healthcare company will be able to improve the performance and functionality of its medical devices, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare professionals.

"We are thrilled to have signed this contract with the healthcare company," said Steve Walters, COO of Connecte Technology LLC. "Our FieldTrack(TM)SaaS platform is revolutionizing the way medical devices are upgraded, and we are excited to see it being utilized by such a reputable company. This partnership is a testament to the effectiveness and reliability of our platform."

Connecte Technology LLC is a leader in providing innovative technology solutions for the healthcare industry. The company's FieldTrack(TM)SaaS platform has been recognized for its ability to improve efficiency and accuracy in medical device management. With this new contract, Connecte is further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for healthcare companies looking to enhance their technology capabilities.

The contract signing marks a significant milestone for Connecte Technology LLC and the healthcare industry as a whole. The use of the FieldTrack(TM)SaaS platform will not only benefit the healthcare company but also has the potential to improve patient care and outcomes. Connecte is committed to continuing to develop cutting-edge technology solutions that drive progress and innovation in the healthcare sector.

