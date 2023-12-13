Weapons & Ammunition Abandoned By Armenians Found In Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Weapons and ammunition abandoned by Armenians were found in Fuzuli. During the regular raid 12 automatic rifles, 5 machine guns, a pistol, cartridges of different caliber, etc. were found and seized, Azernews reports, citing the Barda District Group of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On 25 June 2022, the Fuzuli District Police Department's staff discovered various ammunition at the abandoned combat positions.

The Press Service said that the employees of internal affairs bodies of Azerbaijan carried out measures to clear the liberated lands from mines and other explosive devices, as well as to collect weapons left behind by the Armenian military units during the retreat from these lands.

In particular, five assault rifles, three grenade launchers, one machine gun, a pistol, a mortar, an anti-tank missile system, 44 grenades, seven shells, 2,959 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were handed over to the relevant authorities, the statement said.

