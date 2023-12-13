Weapons & Ammunition Abandoned By Armenians Found In Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Weapons and ammunition abandoned by Armenians were found in
Fuzuli. During the regular raid 12 automatic rifles, 5 machine
guns, a pistol, cartridges of different caliber, etc. were found
and seized, Azernews reports, citing the Barda
District Group of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal
Affairs.
On 25 June 2022, the Fuzuli District Police Department's staff
discovered various ammunition at the abandoned combat
positions.
The Press Service said that the employees of internal affairs
bodies of Azerbaijan carried out measures to clear the liberated
lands from mines and other explosive devices, as well as to collect
weapons left behind by the Armenian military units during the
retreat from these lands.
In particular, five assault rifles, three grenade launchers, one
machine gun, a pistol, a mortar, an anti-tank missile system, 44
grenades, seven shells, 2,959 cartridges of various calibers and
other ammunition were handed over to the relevant authorities, the
statement said.
