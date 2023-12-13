Deputy Speaker Of Shura Council Discusses Gaza Issues With Member Of Finnish Parliament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti met yesterday with Member of the Parliament of the Republic of Finland

H E Ville Skinnari, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed parliamentary cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them. In addition, they talked about Qatar's leading role in establishing international peace and security and its efforts in mediation and conflict resolution.



The Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council stressed the role of parliamentarians in supporting the international efforts to achieve peace and security, pointing out the brutal aggression and war crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces against the defenceless Palestinian people.

She noted the duty placed on parliamentarians and people's representatives to urge their governments to seek a ceasefire and stop the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip.