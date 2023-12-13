Wamiqa Gabbi Sexy Photos: Khufiya Star Dons Black Leather Bra, Flaunts Her HOT Abs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya star Wamiqa Gabbi shared some hot photos and penned a quirky note that read, 'Abs nahin hain par koi ऐब bhi nahin hai ' and gave credits to her styling team.
Wamiqa Gabbi shared a few photographs showing off her curves in a black leather bra. She shared the photographs with a funny caption that read,' Abs nahin hain par koi ऐब bhi nahin hai ' and gave credits to her styling team.
Wamiqa posed flawlessly, and she looked gorgeous and sexy. She wore her hair in a sloppy bun, wore no makeup, and struck the right blend of elegance and charm. She wore a black bra with loose-fitting pants.
Wamiqa Gabbi rose to prominence after co-starring in the spy thriller Khufiya with Ali Fazal and Tabu. Jubilee, Modern Love Chennai, Charlie Chopra, and Khufiya were all successful ventures for the actress.
Wamiqa Gabbi has had a remarkable year. Wamiqa, in addition to being a superb actor, is also a fashionista who frequently makes headlines on social media with her exquisite fashion sense and daring appearances.
Khufiya is a story about love, devotion, vengeance, and treachery. It's about an R&AW agent on a mission to apprehend someone who is leaking sensitive information from the department.
