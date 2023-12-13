Swiss banks enforce charges on Russians over frozen accounts

(MENAFN) Swiss financial institutions have reportedly initiated a controversial practice of imposing fees on their Russian clients' frozen accounts, with some banks even accruing interest payments years in advance, as reported by Vedomosti on Tuesday. According to sources within the banking and legal sectors, commissions on blocked assets belonging to Russian citizens are being charged well in advance, a move that has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the ethics of such practices.



The rationale behind this approach, as explained by one of the banks, is that although the account holders cannot actively use banking services due to frozen assets, the bank still provides service in maintaining the account. Some accounts are reported to have interest payments accrued years ahead, adding a layer of complexity to the already contentious situation. While it may seem counterintuitive, the evolving landscape of financial regulations and compliance procedures is cited as a driving force behind these unconventional practices.



Several Swiss banks, including PostFinance, a unit of Swiss Post, denied charging commissions on seized or frozen Russian funds. However, notable financial institutions such as Julius Baer, UBS, Zurich Cantonal Bank, Vontobel, and Pictet Group have not provided comments or responses to Vedomosti's inquiries.



The imposition of interest payments on frozen Russian assets is viewed as a strategy by banks to transfer the increased costs associated with compliance procedures to their clients.



Moreover, there is speculation that banks may be factoring in a premium for the perceived risk of potential fines being imposed on them. This development underscores the complex interplay between financial institutions, regulatory environments, and geopolitical tensions, raising questions about the ethical considerations of such financial maneuvers. The article delves into the implications of these actions on the broader banking industry, the potential ramifications for Russian clients, and the ongoing challenges posed by global financial regulations.





