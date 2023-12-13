The Highjacking Of Flight 375 Takes Brazilian Theaters By Storm: A Gripping Tale Of Audacity And Real-Life Intrigue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Official Poster

Cast and Crew of "The Highjacking of Flight 375"

Directed by Marcus Baldini, this feature film is considered a Brazilian Hollywood Production

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Brazilian film industry is witness to a seismic event with the release of "The Highjacking Of Flight 375." Directed by the audacious Marcus Baldini, this action-packed thriller is based on the real-life events of the 1980s, considered as the Brazilian 9/11. After Osama Bin Laden's capture, agents seized several documents and newspaper clippings from his compound. One of these clippings was about the story of VASP Flight 375.What sets this film apart is not just its gripping narrative but the daring vision of director Marcus Baldini, who embarked on the journey of creating a thriller film with a real plane despite budget constraints. The result is a cinematic masterpiece that is already creating ripples in Brazil, capturing the attention of both the public and critics alike.Brazil, 1988. An unemployed tractor driver hijacks VASP flight 375 and orders commander Murilo to crash the plane on the Planalto Palace to kill the president - whom he considers guilty for the country's devastating economic crisis.“The Highjacking of Flight 375” weaves a tale of suspense, bravery, and the resilience of the human spirit.The film has already received accolades from top critics in Brazil, with leading media outlets praising its intense storytelling, gripping performances, and innovative approach to filmmaking.The script has been written by Mikael de Albuquerque and Lusa Silvestre, who won the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival this year. The feature is a Star+ Co-production with Joanna Henning and Constâncio Viana, and will soon be available outside of Brazil.For more information, press inquiries, or to schedule interviews, please contact: ...--

