President Ilham Aliyev Shared Post On Azerbaijan's Hosting COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a
post in his social media accounts on Azerbaijan's hosting the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2024
The post says:“Azerbaijan consistently supports global climate
action and implements various energy efficiency measures. Clean
environment and green growth are among our national priorities.
Renewable energy is gaining momentum in Azerbaijan.
Hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties
(COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2024,
stems from our firm determination to contribute to global efforts
to cope with climate change. I express my sincere gratitude to all
countries for their valuable support to Azerbaijan's bid. We will
spare no effort to make the COP29 a success story.
I thank Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the
United Arab Emirates, for the excellent organization of the COP28
in the UAE and looking forward to working together to advance.
MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107585009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.