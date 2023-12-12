Techmediabreaks Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) Creates New Subsidiary, Announces Application Of New Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) , an innovative science and technology company, has formed a new wholly owned subsidiary: Pro-Control Inc. According to the announcement, Pro-Control is unveiling its proprietary Pro-Control Maximum Value Process(TM) (Pro-Control MVP(TM) and the Pro-Control-1000(TM)

mass spectrometer. The spectrometer has been designed to work within a chemical factory analyzing real-time samples while achieving optimized yields, quality and profits. It tests, measures and increases potency, purity and weight yields. Astrotech has entered into an exclusive license with Pro-Control to use the ATi mass spectrometer technology for chemical manufacturing process control applications. The Pro-Control MVP

rapid test can take up to 20 tests per hour, greatly increase efficiency. The test has potential in numerous chemical manufacturing markets, including solvents and diluents, preservatives, flavoring agents, emulsifiers, food products, lubricants, oils and essential oils, terpenes, aromatic compounds, epoxy resins, modifiers, additives, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and more.“We are very excited to be introducing the Pro-Control Maximum Value Processing(TM)

method that has been diligently designed to improve many types of chemical distillation,” said Astrotech CEO and CTO Tom Pickens in the press release.“Our ideal customer is the high-volume distiller that can implement Pro-Control MVP(TM)

and start realizing increased profits. We believe that the Pro-Control MVP has the ability to routinely improve yields by over 30% and are looking forward to introducing Pro-Control to the very large and valuable worldwide chemical manufacturing and tolling markets.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Astrotech Corp.

Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations while building scalable companies to maximizing shareholder value. For more information, please visit

.

