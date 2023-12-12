Shoukry Receives AU, COMESA Mission To Observe 2024 Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with the African Union (AU) and COMESA mission to oversee the 2024 presidential elections, and welcomed the completion of their mission.

Shoukry's comments were made during a Tuesday meeting with Msikwiza Kazibwe Wandera, Chairperson of the AU-COMESA joint mission to monitor the 2024 presidential elections. Wandera, who previously served as Uganda's vice president, is currently the President's Special Adviser on Health and Population Affairs and a member of the African Union Panel of the Wise.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid reported that Minister Shoukry emphasized Egypt's dedication to providing comprehensive support to facilitate the joint mission's observation of the electoral process. He highlighted the informative session held by the National Elections Commission (NEC) on 9 December for all monitoring missions, which played a crucial role in acquainting the mission with the electoral rules and procedures. The joint mission, consisting of 69 observers, has toured electoral commission offices in various governorates, including Cairo, Giza, Fayoum, Qalyubeya, and Ismailia.

Specioza Kazibwe Wandera expressed her honor in leading the joint mission to monitor the upcoming presidential elections and extended her gratitude to the Egyptian government for its support and assistance. She also shared her hopes for Egypt's continued development and advancement.

Members of the Committee voiced their belief that participating in this pivotal democratic event has enriched the African mission with valuable experiences that could benefit other African nations.