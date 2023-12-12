Mahadev Betting Case: App Owner Ravi Uppal Detained In Dubai; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ravi Uppal, one of the stakeholders in the Mahadev online betting app, found himself embroiled in legal turmoil. Reports suggest that his detention in Dubai, subsequent to an Interpol-issued red notice at the Enforcement Directorate's behest. Efforts are underway, with the ED liaising with Dubai authorities to repatriate the 43-year-old to India.

Uppal faces ED scrutiny in a money laundering probe associated with alleged illegal betting, alongside ongoing investigations by the Chhattisgarh Police and Mumbai Police.

In October, the officials filed a charge sheet against Uppal and co-owner Sourabh Chandrakar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Following this, the probe agency issued a red notice based on the ED's request. The ED informed the court that despite acquiring a Vanuatu passport, Uppal hasn't renounced his Indian citizenship.

Allegations state that Uppal orchestrated the distribution of funds to Chhattisgarh bureaucrats and politicians through Chandrabhushan Verma, an assistant sub-inspector of police, among others. The alleged tainted funds in this case are estimated at around Rs 6,000 crore.

In a dramatic prelude to the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, the ED claimed that Mahadev app promoters disbursed roughly Rs 508 crore to former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. However, a 'cash courier' named Asim Das, pivotal in these claims, retracted, asserting innocence in delivering cash to politicians.

The probe into Mahadev Online Book App unveiled its operations from a central UAE office, engaging in profit-sharing with associates through franchising. The ED alleged that extensive hawala transactions funneled betting profits offshore. Furthermore, substantial cash expenditures in India were reportedly made to advertise betting websites and attract new users and franchise seekers.

Originating from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, the Mahadev online book betting application's owners established an umbrella syndicate facilitating illegal betting websites through online platforms. Uppal's detention marks a significant turn in the ongoing investigation into the app's operations, casting a spotlight on the deeper intricacies of the case.