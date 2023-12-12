AIM For Climate Names Locus An Innovation Sprint Partner For Carbonnow And Methanenow Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The programs' novel biologicals provide scalable solutions for carbon sequestration, nitrous oxide and methane emission reductions in agriculture and livestock

SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- During COP28, two initiatives by Locus Agriculture (Locus AG) and Locus Animal Nutrition were selected as Innovation Sprint partners for the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate). AIM for Climate is a global coalition dedicated to mobilizing increased investment in agricultural and food system innovations to address the climate crisis. The chosen innovation sprints, CarbonNOW ® and MethaneNOW, utilize novel biologicals to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions (CO2, CH4 and N2O), profitably enhance crop and livestock farm productivity, and help companies reduce scope 3 emissions.The agricultural sector faces urgent challenges in addressing climate change and sustainable farming practices. With over 70% of scope 3 emissions stemming from crop cultivation and 28% of agricultural greenhouse gases coming from livestock, immediate and scalable approaches are essential. Locus' CarbonNOW and MethaneNOW programs are uniquely positioned to address these challenges and transform the agriculture industry.CarbonNOW: Tackling Farm Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Boosting Food Production and Aiding Companies in Achieving Net-Zero GoalsCarbonNOW utilizes agricultural biologicals that are vital to actively reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the farm level and increase food production. The program transforms crop fields into major carbon sinks, enhancing soil carbon sequestration up to tenfold compared to traditional regenerative agriculture practices. Results show a significant environmental impact, reducing N2O emissions by 35% and CO2 emissions by 22%.In addition to producing sellable carbon credits, the CarbonNOW program also improves crop yields with a 95% confidence level, supporting farmers' financial stability. Farmers in the current program have received almost $5 million dollars in carbon payments.Now, CarbonNOW's impact is being extended beyond the farm – to companies in carbon-intensive industries, such as food, beverage, fashion, and other consumer packaged goods. By partnering with farmers at the start of their value chains, these companies can effectively reduce scope 3 emissions and advance progress towards achieving net-zero goals.MethaneNOW: Reducing Methane Emissions in Livestock and Enhancing Farm ProfitabilityMethaneNOW is developing direct-fed microbial (DFM) feed additives to reduce methane emissions from livestock-a major source of agricultural greenhouse gases. While still in its R&D phase, preliminary results have shown a 23% or higher reduction in enteric methane emissions without impacting milk production or taste.The breakthrough feed additives – developed together with the Locus Animal Nutrition division – not only contribute to climate change mitigation, but also help livestock producers increase their profitability.MethaneNOW represents a scalable, resource-efficient approach to achieving a carbon-negative future in livestock production. Based on the methane emission reduction in ruminant animals, there is clear potential for impact in rice paddy fields.Karthik Karathur, SVP Strategy and Sustainability at Locus AG, highlights the significance of such initiatives:“In the fight against climate change, governments play an important role but the potential through companies and other entities is even greater. AIM for Climate shines a light on companies and institutions driving impactful, scalable innovations. Our work with CarbonNOW and MethaneNOW exemplifies this, delivering tangible, large-scale environmental benefits often not publicly highlighted.”Locus' AIM for Climate initiatives are poised to make significant impacts on global agriculture sustainability and climate change mitigation. Both initiatives are designed to benefit a wide range of stakeholders, from farmers to global corporations, contributing to a sustainable and profitable agricultural ecosystem. For more information on the programs and their far-reaching benefits, visit LocusAG and LocusAnimalNutrition.About Locus AgricultureLocus Agriculture (Locus AG) is an agriculture biological company that consistently pairs the most vital inputs with data-driven guidance to help growers achieve more productive, sustainable crops. Its globally recognized CarbonNOW® carbon farming program gives farmers a new way to boost yields, profit and accelerate carbon sequestration while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based green technology powerhouse. Because of this, the process, team and partnerships are unmatched in the industry. For more information, visit LocusAG.About Locus Animal NutritionFounded by probiotic experts, Locus Animal Nutrition (Locus AN) uses patented microbrewery-type production technology to create direct-fed microbial (DFM) feed additives for the livestock industry that address the interrelated UN Sustainable Development Goals of fighting climate change and increasing food supply. Robobank named Locus AN one of the top 15 agtech startups for the solutions' potential to substantially reduce enteric methane emissions from cattle-a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions in the world-while increasing feed efficiency and productivity. Locus AN gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. To learn more about Locus AN's work in livestock methane emission reductions, visit LocusAnimalNutrition.About AIM for ClimateThe Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate / AIM4C) is a joint initiative by the United States and the United Arab Emirates. AIM for Climate seeks to address climate change and global hunger by uniting participants to significantly increase investment in, and other support for, climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation over five years (2021 – 2025). The UAE, AIM for Climate co-lead and the COP28 Presidency, has identified AIM for Climate as a flagship initiative for their COP28 Presidency and a leading platform to advance food and agriculture's contributions at COP28.Government partners provide the crucial foundation of AIM for Climate, through a wave of new public investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation. But other sectors, including business, philanthropy, and other non-government partners are invited to build upon that foundation with“innovation sprints” – investments in specific, impactful, expedited efforts – or by providing critical knowledge for identifying investment gaps, challenges and opportunities.

