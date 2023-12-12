President Zelensky Arrives At White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the White House to meet with United States President Joseph Biden.

This is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent from Washington.

The two leaders and delegation members from both sides will hold talks in the Oval Office at the White House. In particular, the parties are expected to discuss the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and further support for the Ukrainian people from the United States and the Allies.

Following the negotiations, Zelensky and Biden are planning to hold a joint press conference.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held meetings at the U.S. Congress, where he discussed Ukraine-related matters with the representatives of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine