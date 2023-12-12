Who Is Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP's Pick For Rajasthan Chief Minister?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst the aftermath of a significant win in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put an end to conjecture by appointing Bhajan Lal Sharma as the state's new Chief Minister. This decision was reached following a crucial meeting held at the party's state headquarters, graced by the presence of BJP's central observer, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

The BJP's Rajasthan victory had kept the political circles buzzing, with anticipation mounting over who would lead the state. The suspense culminated as Bhajan Lal Sharma emerged as the chosen figure to helm the desert state's affairs. The decision-making meeting, orchestrated under the supervision of senior BJP leadership, including Singh, Pandey, and Tawde, marked a pivotal moment in Rajasthan's political landscape.

Bhajan Lal Sharma named as Rajasthan CM, Diya Singh and Dr Prem Chand Bairwa to be Deputy CMs

Bhajan Lal Sharma's ascension to the role of Chief Minister signifies a shift in Rajasthan's governance. His appointment, decided in the high-stakes meeting at the party headquarters, underscores the BJP's strategic maneuvering post-elections. With this decision, the BJP aims to chart a new course for the state, marking the beginning of Sharma's tenure steering Rajasthan's destiny.

Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?

Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA, currently serves in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, representing the Sanganer Assembly constituency, primarily backed by the Brahmin community.

Having held the position of State General Secretary for the Bharatiya Janata Party on four occasions, Sharma is an upper-caste candidate who emerged victorious in the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election.

His triumph in the Sanganer Assembly constituency came by defeating Pushpendra Bhardwaj, the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate, with an impressive margin of 48,081 votes.

Sharma, an initiate in legislative affairs, has strong affiliations with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).