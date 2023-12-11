Building Collapse Due To Gas Explosion In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
In Kazakhstan, a building collapsed due to a gas explosion,
seven people were injured, Azernews reports,
citing international media outlets.
In Kostanay, Kazakhstan, due to the cotton of a gas-air mixture
in the Amangeldy residential area, a one-story building collapsed,
seven people were trapped under the rubble.
"According to preliminary data from the emergency department,
there was a pop of a gas-air mixture, a one-story building
collapsed. About seven people were overwhelmed by debris. Rescuers
are working on the spot. The governor of the region also arrived
there. An operational headquarters has been deployed on site," the
publication's Telegram channel says.
It is also reported that two people managed to be pulled out
from under the rubble.
