Building Collapse Due To Gas Explosion In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In Kazakhstan, a building collapsed due to a gas explosion, seven people were injured, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

In Kostanay, Kazakhstan, due to the cotton of a gas-air mixture in the Amangeldy residential area, a one-story building collapsed, seven people were trapped under the rubble.

"According to preliminary data from the emergency department, there was a pop of a gas-air mixture, a one-story building collapsed. About seven people were overwhelmed by debris. Rescuers are working on the spot. The governor of the region also arrived there. An operational headquarters has been deployed on site," the publication's Telegram channel says.

It is also reported that two people managed to be pulled out from under the rubble.