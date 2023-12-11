Interactive Lightings Showcase Qatari Culture Along Corniche

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal', along with Qatar Tourism and Qatar Museums, and in cooperation with Doha Expo 2023 Organizing Committee, are organizing Doha Festive Lightings 2023 with the slogan "Qatar between Now and Then". It will run from December 8 to 31, from 5:30 pm to 1:00 am at Al Masrah Park and Corniche Pedestrian Tunnel Plaza near Qatar National Museum.

The festival is characterized by its unique location that is close to the location of Doha Expo 2023, which allows visitors of the global event to learn about Qatar's culture and customs. The location of Al Masrah Park was chosen due to its facilitated access by metro and its connectivity to Doha Corniche, as well as the park's spectacular view that ensures the visitors an exceptional experience within a special family-oriented environment.

The festival includes a number of interactive lightings, and a series of activities that celebrate Qatari culture, Qatar's marine life and wildlife and highlight technological development. These activities include the Dancing Fountain in Corniche Plaza, Path of Pearls in the pedestrian tunnel linking Doha Corniche to Al Masrah Park, which includes Tales of The Sea tunnel, The Maze, Dome of Nomadic Skies, Dome of Pearl Wonders, and the Digital Journey (Hologram).



Fatima Jabor Al-Kubaisi, Head of External Relations at Ashghal, said: "We are pleased to launch the 3rd edition of Doha Festive Lightings in cooperation with our partners and we hope to achieve further joint cooperation and move forward with this fruitful partnership." She added: This festival's edition will be an exceptional edition with new and exclusive elements."

On this occasion, Haifa Al-Otaibi, Manager of the Public Relations, and Communications Department at Doha Expo 2023 stated:“In Doha Expo 2023, we are keen to promote the Qatari customs and traditions. This festival is designed to enrich and highlight the cultural scene to all members of society. In addition to providing the visitors of the global event; Doha Expo 2023 with the opportunity to learn about Qatari culture in a modern technological manner."

Sheikha Hessa Al Thani - Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism said:“We are pleased to partner with Ashghal on this occasion, to bring to residents and visitors an immersive experience that reflects the culture of Qatar. Displayed prominently on the iconic Doha Corniche, the festival adds to the beauty of the surrounding area which is already marked by some of Qatar's most prominent tourism attractions. Qatar continues to offer a diverse and distinct tourism offering to its residents as well as international visitors, and we look forward to the continuation of a robust December calendar full of outdoor experiences that make the most of Qatar's winter season."

Abdulrahman Ahmed Al-Ishaq, Qatar Museums' Director of Public Art, said:“Doha is a vibrant destination, and adding more than 40 new public art installations will further transform the city into a dynamic urban canvas that serves to spark conversations and provide sources of inspiration for all. We are delighted to see Doha Festive Lightings in Al Masrah Park‎, which is home to some of our remarkable public art works, such as 'The Doha Modern Playground' and 'Dugong'."

From her part, Eng. Jasmine Al-Sheikh, Project Design Manager at Ashghal said: "In this edition of the festival, we made sure to offer innovative designs that provide visitors with experience of enjoying amazing shows, and we also aim to make this edition unique as we have included new elements where the designs that are inspired by the Qatari environment shed light on Qatar's wildlife and marine life through technological development."

She added: "Artificial intelligence technology was used in the Hologram, where the narrator will promote Qatari culture and tell a story about Qatar between now and then."

From her side, Eng. Noof Al-Malki, Project Design Engineer stated:“Doha Festive Lightings plays a leading role in the hosting of events and holiday celebrations in Qatar, since it is in Al Masrah Park which is an attraction for many people. Visitors can enjoy the dancing fountain, desert dome and all the new elements of the festival, and I advise all visitors to enjoy the sea life corridor, learn about Qatar's marine life in the past and take family photos there."

From her part, Eng. Jameela Abel, Project Design Engineer stated:“We were keen to provide unique elements that offer visitors an opportunity to learn about Qatar's marine life and are suitable for all age groups in the society, and I advise everyone to visit the maze and enjoy the interactive lightings and the advanced technological shows through the display screens.​​​"