Netanyahu To Meet Trump After Iranus Nuclear Talks In Oman Reach Impasse

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday to discuss recent Iran–US talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, his office said.

The meeting follows indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran in Oman on Friday, which appeared to return discussions to an early impasse over the scope and framework of future talks.

In a brief statement, Netanyahu's office said the Israeli leader believes that any negotiations with Iran must go beyond the nuclear issue, insisting on restrictions on ballistic missile development and an end to Iran's support for allied militant groups across the region, often referred to by Israel as the“Iranian axis”.

The Omani talks marked another attempt to revive dialogue between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear activities, though neither side signalled a breakthrough. The discussions reportedly highlighted continuing differences over whether negotiations should focus narrowly on the nuclear file or address a broader set of security concerns.

US President Donald Trump, however, described the talks as“very good” and said further discussions were planned for early next week.

The US delegation in Oman was led by Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff, alongside Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law. Iranian officials have not publicly commented in detail on the outcome of the talks.

The upcoming Trump–Netanyahu meeting is expected to focus on coordinating US–Israeli positions ahead of the next round of discussions with Iran, amid regional tensions and international concern over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.