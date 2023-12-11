Maximus Staff Show Their Generosity By Supporting The Catherine Mcauley Center

(MENAFN- 3BL) Catherine McAuley Center

Every Tuesday after Thanksgiving is designated as GivingTuesday , an annual celebration that encourages global generosity. The idea came to life in 2012 and has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Throughout the year, Maximus employees demonstrate their generosity in a variety of ways⁠⁠-whether it's helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes, many across the U.S. donate their time, energy, and resources to give back to our local communities.

Join us in celebrating an inspiring story shared by our colleague and the meaningful cause they support.

Maximus Eligibility Appeals Operations Support (EAOS), Jenkins, PA

Shared by: Carrie Balashaitis, Director, Operations

The EAOS staff volunteered to complete a community service project to benefit the Catherine McAuley Center, a Maximus Foundation grantee partner. The team selected the McAuley Center because of its mission to provide housing, supportive services, and case management to help women and children transition from the trauma of homelessness to living independently.

Led by EAOS Manager, Jamie Speight, the team assembled 100“Hello Spring” bags that contained plastic balls, bubble solution, sidewalk chalk, jump ropes, snacks, and more. Because many families receiving services do not live near parks and have small outdoor spaces, the Spring Bags will allow the families to use the green spaces available to play together.

Mary-Pat Ward, the Development Director of McAuley Center, picked the bags up and shared the impact of the team's efforts. As a former beneficiary of the McAuley Center, Mary shared her first experience of leaving an abusive relationship to obtain her degree before becoming director of the McAuley Center. Mary shared,“What may seem like a small gesture can significantly impact daily lives, as many families have limited resources available to purchase these items.”

This is just one of the many examples of Maximus staff donating their time to others. We are pleased to take this opportunity on GivingTuesday to recognize their efforts to give back to their communities and the vital causes that serve those who need it most.

Giving back to the communities we serve

The Maximus Foundation is one of the ways Maximus employees are doing something greater together. Established by the Maximus Board of Directors in 2000, the Maximus Foundation is an independent, employee-led, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Employee donors pool their charitable contributions together through the Foundation, double their impact on the grantmaking program through Maximus' dollar-for-dollar matching pledge, and make their voices heard by nominating and voting for future grantee partners. Though the Foundation focuses its giving strategy on grantmaking, it also helps coordinate corporate-wide humanitarian efforts and empowers employees to donate their time and skills to nonprofits. Their inspired giving and volunteerism help accelerate the missions of nonprofits on the frontlines of the communities we serve. Learn more at maximus/foundation .