Cyprus Opts To Open Embassy In Kazakhstan In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Cyprus intends
to open an embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan, next year to enhance
bilateral cooperation, Constantinos Kombos, the Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Cyprus, said during a meeting with Kazakh counterpart
Murat Nurtleu, Trend reports.
Simultaneously, the ministers expressed their desire to
strengthen the political dialogue, commercial, economic, and
investment interactions between Astana and Nicosia.
When discussing new possible areas of cooperation, the ministers
mentioned the presence of untapped potential for collaboration in
the fields of transportation, logistics, and tourism.
The parties agreed to look into the feasibility of establishing
direct flights between the two nations in this regard.
Following the discussion, the parties confirmed their
willingness to continue the dialogue on Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation
topics during the Cypriot FM's visit to Kazakhstan in 2024.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Cyprus amounted
to $7.8 million from January through September 2023.
Kazakhstan's exports to Cyprus for the above period amounted to
$5.2 million, imports from Cyprus - $2.6 million.
