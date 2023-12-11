               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cyprus Opts To Open Embassy In Kazakhstan In 2024


12/11/2023 8:10:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Cyprus intends to open an embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan, next year to enhance bilateral cooperation, Constantinos Kombos, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, said during a meeting with Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu, Trend reports.

Simultaneously, the ministers expressed their desire to strengthen the political dialogue, commercial, economic, and investment interactions between Astana and Nicosia.

When discussing new possible areas of cooperation, the ministers mentioned the presence of untapped potential for collaboration in the fields of transportation, logistics, and tourism.

The parties agreed to look into the feasibility of establishing direct flights between the two nations in this regard.

Following the discussion, the parties confirmed their willingness to continue the dialogue on Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation topics during the Cypriot FM's visit to Kazakhstan in 2024.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Cyprus amounted to $7.8 million from January through September 2023.

Kazakhstan's exports to Cyprus for the above period amounted to $5.2 million, imports from Cyprus - $2.6 million.

