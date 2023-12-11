Serbia starts interconnector to gas pipeline in Bulgaria to vary natural gas sources

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Serbia marked a significant milestone with the launch of an interconnector to a pipeline in Bulgaria, a move aimed at enhancing the country's energy security by diversifying its natural gas sources and reducing reliance on Russia.



The interconnector facilitates the operationalization of a pipeline stretching from the Bulgarian town of Novi Iskar to the Serbian city of Nis, providing Serbia access to natural gas from Azerbaijan and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in the Greek port of Alexandroupolis.



This 170-kilometer (105-mile) pipeline boasts a transmission capacity of 1.8 billion cubic meters per year, effectively linking the national natural gas systems of both Bulgaria and Serbia.



Notably, this strategic infrastructure project is anticipated to cover a substantial portion of Serbia's annual gas requirements, accounting for approximately 60 percent of the nation's gas needs.



The inauguration ceremony for the interconnector in Nis drew high-profile attendees, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, and Emanuele Giaufret, the head of the European Union Delegation to Serbia.



The collaborative effort represented by this interconnector underscores regional cooperation in bolstering energy resilience and fostering economic ties between participating countries.

