Barbados requests USD4.9 trillion form previous ‘slave-owning countries’

(MENAFN) In a compelling speech delivered in London, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has boldly demanded that the United Kingdom pay USD4.9 trillion in reparations for the enduring impact of the transatlantic slave trade. Acknowledging the complexity of the issue, Mottley emphasized that discussions on how to settle this debt will be arduous and protracted, given that the extraction of wealth and damages transpired over centuries.



While meeting with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron the day before her public address, Mottley remained tight-lipped about specific details regarding Cameron's stance on Britain's slavery-related debt. However, she expressed hope that the foreign secretary would take guidance from King Charles, who has openly acknowledged Britain's historical role in the slave trade. Despite publicly expressing regret over the injustices and suffering inflicted by slavery, King Charles has yet to make any references to financial reparations.



During a speech in Ghana in 2018, King Charles condemned slavery as an "appalling atrocity" and a "profound injustice" that should never be forgotten. Last June in Rwanda, he emphasized the importance of acknowledging the past, including the painful period of slavery. However, the monarch's statements have not translated into a commitment to financial reparations.



The historical context highlights that the British Empire traded an estimated 3.1 million Africans, with 2.7 million forcibly sent to Britain's colonies in the Caribbean, North and South America, and other regions over a span of 150 years. It is noteworthy that the slave trade was officially abolished by Britain's Parliament in 1807.



As Barbados boldly asserts its demand for reparations, the international community watches closely, recognizing the complexity of addressing historical injustices and the enduring impact of slavery on affected nations. The intricate negotiations ahead are expected to be both challenging and time-consuming, reflecting the gravity of the reparations sought by Barbados.



