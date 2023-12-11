Japanese prime minister contemplates ministerial reshuffle over political fundraising scandals

(MENAFN) Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida is reportedly contemplating a comprehensive ministerial reshuffle within his ruling party in response to a series of political fundraising scandals, according to local media reports on Sunday.



The implicated ministers are affiliated with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) faction formerly led by ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as disclosed by sources familiar with Kishida's considerations, as reported by Tokyo-based Kyodo News.



Already having decided to dismiss Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno due to allegations of failing to report significant amounts of yen received as part of fundraising efforts for the party faction, Kishida faces the possibility of extending these changes.



Economy, Trade, and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who faces similar charges, is among those under scrutiny for potential replacement.



In addition to the ministers, there is speculation that all senior vice ministers and parliamentary vice ministers affiliated with Abe's faction may also be subject to replacements.



These developments stem from recent political turbulence, with scandals emerging after a criminal complaint alleged that five LDP factions, including Kishida's group, had underreported their revenue from political fundraising events.



In response to these controversies, Kishida has already relinquished his leadership role in the faction linked to the scandals.



Despite stepping down from this position, he is expected to retain his position as the Prime Minister. The unfolding situation adds a layer of complexity to Japan's political landscape, bringing attention to issues of financial transparency and accountability within the ruling party.

