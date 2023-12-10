Policeman Killed, Two Injured In Blast In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (NNN-APP) – A blast hit a police vehicle in Pakistan's south-west Balochistan province yesterday, leaving one policeman dead and injuring two others, police said.

The blast took place near Sultan Ibrahim Chowk area of Khuzdar district of the province, killing a station house officer of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on the spot, senior superintendent of local police, Mir Hussain Ahmed Lehri, said.

He said that, the officer was the target of the blast, adding that, a magnetic bomb was fitted under the officer's vehicle by unknown miscreants.

Rescue teams, police and security forces immediately reached the site, following the blast and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The area was cordoned off, and a search operation was underway to arrest the culprits.– NNN-APP

