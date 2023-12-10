Nearly 250 Ukrainian Health Workers Undergo Training Abroad In November

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In November, nearly 250 Ukrainian health workers underwent training abroad as part of the International Medical Partnership.

"In November of this year, 238 health workers from 49 medical institutions from all over Ukraine took part in scientific events (conferences, congresses, meetings), educational events (internships, training, workshops, seminars), and experience exchange. Most of the health workers underwent training in European countries: Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, and others. Medical conferences and scientific meetings were also held in Japan, Korea, and Brazil," the press service of the Health Ministry reported.

It is noted that educational exchanges take place, in particular, within the framework of the International Medical Partnership.

As reported, the International Medical Partnership is a project implemented under the auspices of the third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. This year, 14 ministers of health from around the world joined it. The summit launched the International Health Partnership programme. In total, 25 partnership agreements were signed between Ukrainian and foreign medical institutions during the event.

The programme helps Ukrainian medical institutions get "twins" in different parts of the world to share their experience and best practices.

Photo is illustrative