Finance Minister Meets WEF President

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met with Borge Brende, World Economic Forum President, on the sidelines of the 21st Doha Forum Sunday. Topics pertaining to mutual interests, particularly in the finance and economy, were discussed during the meeting, as well as measures aimed at broadening the scope of co-operation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.